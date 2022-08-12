Priyanka Chopra gives 'desi girl' title to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, reveals daughter's face partially

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Before Priyanka Chopra conquered the globe with her acting chops, she earned the title of Bollywood's very own 'desi girl.' After starring in Dostana, Priyanka became the synonym of the title. However, it seems like PC has given up the mantle of Desi Girl to her little one Malti Marrie Chopra Jonas. The Quantico star shared an image of Malti who was wearing a t-shirt of 'Desi Girl.'

With the photo, Priyanka and Nick Jonas partly revealed the face of their daughter. Earlier, the couple has shared Malti photos, but they covered her face of her with heart emoji. Priyanka captioned the latest picture with "#Desigirl."

Here's the photo

Recently, the famous matchmaker Sima Taparia commented on Priyanka- Nick age gap and called them 'misfit.' While discussing the importance of the age factor in a relationship, she commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage.

Nick and Priyanka are one of the most celebrated celebrity couples, they are adored by millions of people around the world. However, during an interactive session with a client and talking about the ideal age, Sima made a comment on Priyanka’s marriage. She said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime Video science fiction drama television series Citadel created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, whose most recent film The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans was released to thundering response on July 22 on Netflix.

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, a road travel movie with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as her co-stars. Slated to release next year, the Excel Entertainment production will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction after twelve years since he last helmed Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.