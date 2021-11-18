Preity Zinta welcomes twins with husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy, reveals names

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has welcomed twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy.

Alongside a photo with her husband, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

Take a look at Preity's post here:



Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Zinta moved to Los Angeles following the marriage. However, she frequently visits India for her work and personal life commitments.