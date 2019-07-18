'Pray to God it happens soon': Sanjay Dutt eager to begin 'Munna Bhai 3' with director Rajkumar Hirani

After making noise over Sanju last year, Sanjay Dutt is currently in news for his upcoming movies - Torbaaz, Prasthaanam remake, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Panipat with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon. The actor has also associated with a Marathi film called Baba.

At the launch of Baba, Dutt spoke about everything from Munna Bhai 3 to O Saki Saki remake. When asked about an update on Munna Bhai 3, Sanju said, “I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked to the director, Raj Kumar Hirani. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question.” For the uninitiated Rajkumar Hirani has been charged under #MeToo, due to which he might not be able to work on movies till proven innocent.

Sanjay Dutt has been working in different kind of movies. He recently played the role of a father in Kalank. Talking about the kind of characters he has in mind for future ventures, Sanjay mentioned, “Now, I can’t dance around trees and romance girls, but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington in Hollywood films.” He added, “I have had a very long and beautiful journey since my first film Rocky. I learnt a lot in that process because I worked with some great actors,”

One of the most popular songs featuring Sanjay Dutt, 'O Saki Saki' was recreated. The new song features Nora Fatehi's belly-dancing moves in John Abraham's Batla House. Talking about the recreation of his song, Dutt added, “It’s great that these songs are being recreated and it means that they are still popular. So, it’s a good thing.”