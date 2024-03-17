Twitter
Bollywood

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Prashanth Goswami shared how he failed his first audition for a small character in Yodha, but was then selected for a pivotal role in the Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani-starrer action thriller film.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 11:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prashanth Goswami/Instagram
Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, the action thriller Yodha was released in the cinemas on March 15. The film has opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also marks the Bollywood debut of Prashanth Goswami. He has previously been seen in the Sab TV show Kaatelal & Sons and the Netflix web series Scoop, but the action thriller marks his first big screen appearance.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Prashanth recalled how he couldn't crack his first audition for a small character in Yodha, and was then selected for a pivotal role in the film. The actor said, "I auditioned for one role of a pilot in this film in November 2021. My audition was able to please the casting agency but I, literally, ran short of a few inches because the pilot was supposed to be relatively taller and I couldn't get the role."

"Four months fast forward in March 2022, I got a call from a coordinator to whom I had inducted myself back in 2021. I would remain in touch with him once in a month, but had lost his contact. Then, miraculously, he reached out to me and told me about this project Yodha. I remembered that I had given an audition for this film. He told me that my character would that be of a doctor on the flight. He gave my number to the AD, and the AD asked me for a couple of audition clips. I got approved by the director and then, the AD gave me the best news that I would not play a doctor, and my role would be the very subordinate to the leading actor of the film, Raashii Khanna. I was thoroughly please, I just could not believe it, and I got probably the biggest break of my life just a night before the shoot", Prashanth recalled.

When asked how was his experience of working with Sidharth and Raashii, the actor stated, "Since I was playing Raashii's subordinate, I was 90-95% of the time with her. But, I have one scene with Sidharth sir. It is a court scene in which he is being adjudicated for his inactions and I am sitting beside him, and I found Sidharth sir very passionate and very dedicated. It was a very brief interaction and he was just amazing."

"As for Raashii, she is very warm, very lovely, and very forthcoming. I remember I had one very long scene with her, where we would walk a long aisle and the camera was following us from the front and the back. There was a longer set of lines that I revised a couple of times, but in order to match the timing, but it took me a couple of tries. And Raashii was so sweet and so hospitable that she herself approached me proactively so as to help me get the right tune for the scene. I just found that very lovely, she would always greet me with a smile, and it was really nice and really sweet", Prashanth further added.

Prashanth Goswami will be seen next in the film Empire, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kumud Mishra, and Arwind Swamy and is directed by Vijay Lalwani. Also, he will soon start shooting Nikkhil Advani's web series Freedom at Midnight.

