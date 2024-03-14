Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child artiste in Sangharsh in 1999, before making her debut as a leading actress in Student of the Year. She is now among India's biggest superstars and has net worth of Rs 517 crore.

From Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut and from Akshay Kumar to Katrina Kaif, several actors quit their studies at an early age to pursue acting. Another name in this list is of the popular actress Alia Bhatt, who is counted among the highest-paid and the biggest superstars in Indian cinema now.

Alia, who celebrates her 31st birthday on March 15, 2024, made her acting debut at 6 as a child artiste in the 1999 film Sangharsh. She studied at the Jamnabai Narsee School but dropped out of her 12th grade when she was 17 to start preparing for her first leading role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014, Alia said that she doesn't plan to continue her studies. She said, "I never regret that I haven’t gone to college to study. I have no plans to get back to studies and I am 100 per cent sure about it. I am very happy with my life and my career in Bollywood. I believe that I’d instead focus on learning acting and filmmaking, instead of studying for a degree."

Alia's net worth has been estimated at Rs 517 crore, by the financial consultants Duff and Phelps. She reportedly charges around Rs 15-20 crore for a film. She, her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha Kapoor live in their classy home Vastu, which is worth Rs 35 crore. The actress separately owns a bungalow worth Rs 37 crore in Bandra and a luxurious house in London. Her fleet of cars includes a BMW 7 series for over ₹1.76 crore and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue for over Rs 2 crore.

The actress launched her maternity and teen-wear clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. In 2023, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail acquired a 51% stake in the same. She also owns the production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, through which she . Alia has has also made multiple investments of undisclosed amounts in the fashion e-commerce platform Nykaa, personal fashion stylist brand Style Cracker, and IIT Kanpur-backed D2C brand Phool.

Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt has impressed the audiences and critics with her incredible performances till date. For her roles in Udta Punjab (2016), Raazi (2019), Gully Boy (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), the actress has won five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress, the most by any actress - a record she shares with Nutan and Kajol. Alia also has won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Highway (2014). Alia also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

