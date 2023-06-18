Prabhas' Adipurush crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide mark in three days, is second 2023 Indian film to do so after Pathaan

Adipurush/File photo

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana) in the lead roles. The film has opened to mixed and negative reviews from audiences and reviewers criticising its dialogues, visual effects, and performances.

Despite such backlash, the Om Raut directorial continues to dominate the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs 300 crore gross mark at the box office worldwide, becoming only the second Indian film to achieve this feat after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer action thriller Pathaan released earlier in January.

Adipurush collected Rs 126 crore on its opening day, then added another Rs 87 crore on its second day taking its two-day worldwide gross collections to Rs 213 crore. As per industry sources, it is expected to collect around Rs 95 crore worldwide, which would take its three-day collection to Rs 308 crore globally.

Talking about its net India collection, the mythological action film earned Rs 86.75 crore and Rs 64.25 crore in its first two days, which means a total of Rs 151 crore net domestically. The sources also state that the film would collect Rs 70 crore in India today, taking its domestic net to around Rs 220 crore.

However, the film has landed itself in legal trouble. As per an IANS report, the national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi has lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of the film. In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, and costumes.



READ | 'Was God Hanuman deaf': Adipurush director Om Raut's old tweet goes viral amid backlash, netizens call him 'dogla'