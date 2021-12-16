Pooja Hegde sizzles in pastel brown monokini, shares throwback video from Maldives

Pooja Hegde, who was having a blast in the Maldives, knows how to flaunt her stunning curves in anything from bikinis to dresses. The actress was recently seen in the film 'Most Eligible Bachelor,' which was released on October 15 alongside Akhil Akkineni. The actress was on vacation in the Maldives, which is Bollywood's favourite vacation spot, just a few days ago.

Pooja Hedge has been updating her admirers on social media by posting hot pictures from her vacation.

She recently took to Instagram and shared a reel on the viral song ‘let me take you dancing’ and her monokini is not to be missed.

Pooja is dressed in a pastel brown monokini while posing for the camera.

Take a look-

In a few other pictures posted previously, She's seen twirling on the beach wearing a striped knot shirt and bikini bottom like a happy soul.

Pooja Hegde has a jam-packed work schedule ahead of her. In 2021, she has a lot of projects lined up. In 'Beast', she will star alongside Vijay. She will also star alongside Akhil Akkineni in the Telugu romantic comedy ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Another ambitious film that Pooja will appear in is Koratala Siva's action drama ‘Acharya’, which stars superstar Chiranjeevi.

‘Radhe Shyam’, in which she will star alongside Prabhas, will also include the actress. Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of the film will be released. On January 14, 2022, the film will be released. Following Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's ‘Cirkus’, which stars Ranveer Singh.