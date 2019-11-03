'Phone toh utha leta mera': Salman Khan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan is heart-touching and truly unmissable

It was Shah Rukh Khan's birthday yesterday and the social media pages were flooded with heartfelt messages from his fans all over the world. Moreover, tons of celebrities across the globe poured in wishes for the superstar and they are truly unmissable. However, fans were waiting for two of the superstars to wish SRK, yes, we are talking about Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Like every year, these two Khans also wish SRK on social media.

But Salman did not disappoint! The superstar who is currently in Hyderabad for Da-Bangg Tour took to his Instagram page and shared a video with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Aayush Sharma and others to wish Shah Rukh. They all sang 'Happy Birthday' and in the end, Salman is seen saying, "Phone toh utha leta mera".

Salman posted the video with a caption stating, "Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan @iamsrk"

Moreover, SRK who rarely comments on Instagram posts left a heartfelt reply to Salman, he also tweeted the same. King Khan wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for your wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you."

@BeingSalmanKhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you. https://t.co/ytHHbRc6q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2019

Shah Rukh and Salman have been setting friendship goals for many years. It's a visual delight to see them together which they did on the big screen as well recently.