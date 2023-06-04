Pathaan TV premiere: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Paudkone, John Abraham's blockbuster will telecast on this date

A poster of Pathaan

Pathaan TV premiere: After breaking multiple records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer action blockbuster Pathaan will now have its grand television premiere. Released in cinemas on January 25, 2023, Pathaan grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide.

Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan was the fourth instalment in YRF's Spy Universe, and the film was Khan's comeback on the big screen after five years. After the blockbuster run in cinemas, the film will now have a world television premiere on Star Gold. The channel made the official announcement on their social media and announced that the film will premiere on June 18, Sunday, at 8 PM

The social media page of Star Gold released the announcement video of the premiere, and captioned, "Pathaan ki dhamakedaar mehmaan nawazi ke liye tayyar ho jao. The biggest blockbuster is about to premiere and just like you, we too can’t wait! Catch your favourite stars @iamsrk, @thejohnabraham and @deepikapadukone in action in the #WorldTVPremiere of #Pathaan on 18th June, Sunday at 8 PM."

Here's the post

Pathaan became the first Bollywood film to release in Bangladesh in almost a decade. While Bangla films routinely release in the country, very few Hindi films have been released there since the formation of the country in 1971. and Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan became the first.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger series. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role alongside John Abraham and Deepika, as well as a cameo from Salman Khan. Pathaan is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, having earned over Rs 1000 crore globally. Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his character Pathaan in YRF's next spy adventure, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.