Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to screen in Bangladesh, is first Hindi film to release there in almost a decade

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking blockbuster, has achieved yet another milestone. The film will soon become the first Bollywood film to release in Banglades in almost a decade. While Bangla films routinely release in the country, very few Hindi films have released there since the formation of the country in 1971. Pathaan will now be the first.

A statement from Yash Raj Films says the film will be releasing in theatres in Bangladesh on May 12, nearly three and a half months after its worldwide theatrical release. The film has since released on OTT as well and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, YRF, says, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.”

While Hindi films have released in Bangladesh in the past, it all stopped in 2015 and Pathaan is now breaking that drought. Talking about the achievement, Nelson D’Souza says, “We are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger series. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role alongside John Abraham and Deepika, as well as a cameo from Salman Khan. Pathaan is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, having earned over Rs 1000 crore globally.