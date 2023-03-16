Pathaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch SRK-starrer, with deleted scenes bonus feature

Pathaan

After breaking multiple box office records, and setting new benchmarks, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is expected for its grand OTT premiere. On Wednesday, Siddharth Anand's directorial crossed 50 days in cinemas and is still running nationwide. After earning more than Rs 1,000 crore, the film will now soon be available for digital platforms.

Released on January 25, Pathaan is 2023's first blockbuster that breached Rs 500-crore mark and even became the highest-grossing Hindi film, beating the record-holder Baahubali 2 (2017). Till now the film has earned over Rs 530 crores in India. After setting numerous records, Pathaan is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. As per the media reports, Pathaan is expected to release on Prime Video, 56 days after the theatrical run.

As per Siddharth Anand's recent interview, the OTT version can also include bonus features, such as deleted scenes. While speaking to Galatta Plus, Siddharth revealed that Pathaan's origin scene will have an extended version. In the film, Rubina (Deepika) asks Pathaan if he's a Muslim. Pathaan gives a brief explanation of his origins followed by a flashback to his Afghanistan mission, where he was named 'Pathaan' by a family.

In the interview, Siddharth added, "It's the synergy that Abbas (Tyrewala), Sridhar (Ragahavan), Adi (Aditya Chopra) and me, it's the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we’ve grown up on and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version… None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. Pathaan is the fourth instalment in YRF Spy Universe.