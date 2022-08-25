Pathaan: John Abraham looks fearless in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film, shares explosive first look

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan released the first look of John Abraham, and he fits the character of fearless, dare devilish, focus agent.
Here's the look
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)
A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)
Pathaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 2023
Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.