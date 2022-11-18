Pankaj Tripathi to portray former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Pankaj Tripathi-Atal Bihari Vajpayee/File photos

Pankaj Tripathi is known to surprise the audience with his impactful and heartfelt performances. The National Film Award-winning actor is set to showcase his brilliant acting skills as the Mirzapur star has been roped in to portray the lead role in former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Bajpayee's upcoming biopic.

Taking to his social media accounts, Pankaj shared the news as he wrote in Hindi, "Bharat zameen ka tukda nahi, jeeta jaagta rashtrpurush hai! Ye panktiyan likhne waale mahaan neta Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji ki bhumika mujhe bade parde par sakaar karne ka awsar mil raha hai, ye main apne saubhagya manta hun. #ATAL jald hi."

Titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Ye Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal, the film is produced by Sandeep Singh and Vinod Bhanushali. The biopic will be an adaptation of Penguin Random House India's book The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox by author Ullekh NP.

The film will go on floors in 2023 and the makers are planning to release it on the occasion of Christmas next year to coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary on December 25 in 2023. The late politician, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister.

He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015.