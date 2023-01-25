Padma Awards 2023: Raveena Tandon, RRR composer MM Keeravani to be honoured with Padma Shri

Credit: Raveena Tandon-MM Keeravani/Instagram

Raveena Tandon and RRR composer MM Keeravani will receive Padma Shri Award. While Vani Jairam and Suman Kalyanpur Padma will be honoured with Padma Bhushan.

According to an official statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, MM Keeravaani, actor Raveena Tandon, and singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam were among 103 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2023 on the eve of Republic Day. Hussain, also a composer and percussionist awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. The acclaimed musician received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 1988 and 2002, respectively.

Jairam and Kalyanpur have announced recipients of the Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of a high order. Keeravaani and Tandon were conferred with the Padma Shri, an award for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, such as - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Meanwhile, MM Keeravani's song Naatu Naatu from RRR has officially entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards. MM Keeravani took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to my team! Big hugs to all.”

Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category Best original Song. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Award. If RRR wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Talking about India’s performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscars which was one by an Indian artist, was for costume designing. Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film Gandhi. (With inputs from PTI)