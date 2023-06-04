'Paani paani ho gaye...': Esha Gupta's sexy Sunday pose in red bikini stuns netizens

Esha Gupta's latest photo from Instagram

Actress Esha Gupta knows exactly how to become a viral sensation on social media within minutes. The actress' sexy avatar has again set the temperature high, and she has given the perfect weekend treat to her admirers.

On her social media, Esha dropped a photo of her mirror selfie, where is posing in a red bikini. The actress covered her face with her phone, and in her other hand, she was holding a hat with a book above it and black eyewear. Even without her sensuous eyes, the actress sizzled the social media. Esha shared the photo with the caption, "Sundaying."

Here's the photo

When you have hotty Esha, showing her sexy curves, the internet is usually set on fire, and history got repeated. Within a few hours of the upload, the photo of Gupta won praise from her followers. An internet user wrote, "Tough to turn a blind eye." Another internet user wrote, "Kaun manta hai ki 37 ki age me iski body @malaikaaroraofficial se bhi acchi hai." One of the internet users wrote, "She looks like Disha Patani." A netizen wrote, "Uff sunday workload." Another netizen wrote, "Pani Pani ho gye honge aapko dekh ke." Another netizen called her, "Sexy Mama."

Recently the actress stunned overseas media by making her appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Gupta also attended the recent IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, and her media appearances in both events were appreciated by her fans.

On the work front, Esha was last seen with Bobby Deol in Aasharam 3. In the Bobby Deol-starrer series, Esha played the role of Soniya. Esha's performance was appreciated by critics and she was called a worthy addition to Prakash Jha-directed series.