'Ovaries exploded': Sayani Gupta reviews Pathaan, calls SRK 'sexiest beast,' Deepika Padukone 'sex ball'

Shah Rukh Khan has certainly brought relief at the box office with his comeback actioner Pathaan. Among several SRK fans, even Bollywood actors are enjoying the magic of Siddharth Anand's directorial on the big screen. Sayani Gupta also watched Pathaan, and she heaped praises for it with a hilarious review.

Gupta enjoyed the film like every other SRKian, and she took her thoughts about the film to Twitter. During the interval, Sayani tweeted, "Interval. #Pathaan Jaws dropped. Salivating.Edge of seats! Hooted, laughed, cried even! Eyes haven't had a field day like this in a while! @iamsrk you Sexiest Beast! Ovaries exploding! @deepikapadukone. I have no idea about the plot cause you are a sizzling sax ball! Screen on."

Eyes haven't had a field day like this in a while! @iamsrk you Sexiest Beast! Ovaries exploding!@deepikapadukone I have no idea about the plot cause you are a sizzling sax ball! Screen on — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) January 26, 2023

Sayani's Pathaan review has left her followers delighted. Also, many of them found her review an apt description of overwhelmed feelings after watching Pathaan. A user wrote, "Ovaries exploding” that’s the expression." Another user wrote, "Lots of love to you from all pathaan fans." One of the netizen asserted, "Isko bolte hain HOTTEST REVIEW." Another netizen added, "Absolutely!!! Loved it through n through!! It is unabashedly what it promised to be. The King rules! Everything is just so larger than life n i love every bit of it. The SRK-DP chemistry is smouldering HOT!! SRK is actionGod n is HOT af. He is phenomenal!! John's career best..OG."

On Friday morning, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Pathaan by tweeting, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan."

Ranaut further continued that Indians have loved the film, despite the movie having shown 'enemy nation' Pakistan in good light. She tweeted, "Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies" Pathaan is currently running successfully in cinemas near you.