Orry reveals this Bollywood star supported him when he 'hit a very dark rock bottom in life'

Orry revealed there was a time 3 years ago when he hit a very dark rock bottom in his life. During that time, Janhvi Kapoor supported him and became his mentor.

Paps' favourite Orry, on Monday, conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. While talking to his fans, he revealed that Janhvi Kapoor is the one friend who supported him during his tough time.

When one of his fans asked him, "Bollywood is a pretty fake place we all know, who is your closest one from the industry who you think is real at least to you and you can be real to him/her??" He replied, "My closet from the industry is Janhvi Kapoor, I think JK has a part-timer as my therapist, my advisor, my teacher, my guru, my life coach, my cheerleader, my support system, etc etc she has always been the real deal to me. Says it how it is and says it with love."

He added, "There was a time 3 years ago, I hit a very dark rock bottom in my life, and I kid you not, this girl has sat with me on the phone (we were in different countries) and baby sat me for days, weeks, months. Between sets, between meals, between sleep. I would have been so traumatised if I was her, but she is such a strong girl, the life raft of my life. I would not be where I am, or even how happy I am if JK did not have my back, back then and today. I may sound like a suck up/ a fan/ or even a minion, but idgaf credit where credit is due dude. There has not been a moment I have been conscious, scared, embarrassed to share any detail of my life with her, no matter how low or humiliating it could be."

Since Orry is not a part of the entertainment industry, people usually think about what he actually does. According to a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, Orhan aka Orry works as a ‘Special Project Manager’ at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate. Orry has been working at this position at Reliance for six years and has also expressed interest in graphic design.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry recently appeared in Salman Khan’s show and made the host laugh his heart out with his talks. During his appearance, he also revealed, “I am paid Rs 20-30 lakh for taking selfies at parties. People pay me to take selfies with them and their families.”

He entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a guest and lived in the house for 2 days. Bigg Boss made him the judge of a task wherein the housemates had to organize a party for him and he had to judge whose party was the best. His stint in the show was much loved by the audience.