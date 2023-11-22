Headlines

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani to participate at Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant, here's when he will enter in the house

The internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is confirmed participating in Bigg Boss 17. Read on to know when he will enter the show.

DNA Web Team

Nov 22, 2023

Bollywood's star kids' BFF, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has been an internet sensation, and now he's all set to make his Television debut with the nation's popular reality show. Yes, Orry is ready to spice up Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. Orhan will be among the wildcard entrants, and he is certainly the most popular among the new contestants. 

When will Orhan enter the house?

As per the information we have acquired, Orhan will be introduced before the audience by the host, Salman Khan himself this Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman will have a fun conversation with Orhan, and then he will send him inside the house. 

Who are the other contestants entering the house? 

As per media reports, Soniya Bansal, Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil Durrani are participating in the house as wildcard contestants. 

Orry's latest video sparks meme fest

Recently, Orry opened up about his life, and what does he do for a living. His answer has sparked a meme fest, and netizens are having a field day. In the viral video from the interview, Orry was captured saying, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

On Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan Johar quipped about Sara's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" Saran replied, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.” After hearing Sara Ali Khan, Anaya Panday added, "I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

