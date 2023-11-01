One of India’s biggest flop films had 22 stars, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking forever in shock

The film 'Jaani Dushman' was directed by Raj Kumar Kohli and it made at a budget of Rs 18 crore but it earned only Rs 11 crore at the box-office.

The trend of making multi-starrer films started in Bollywood in the 70s and it has been seen that multi-starrer films often do good business at the box-office. But there are many multi-starrer films which fail to set the cash register ringing and the makers suffer huge losses. In 2002, a multi-starrer film with 22 stars failed miserably at the box-office and it ended the career of some actors forever.

We are talking about 'Jaani Dushman-Ek ​​Anokhi Kahani', which has many superstars in pivotal roles including Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Sunny Deol. The makers of this film tried a lot of tricks to make this film a hit at the box-office but the film failed at the box office.

Popular actors like Arshad Warsi, Sonu Nigam, Aditya Pancholi, Raj Babbar, Armaan Kohli, Manisha Koirala, Sharad Kapoor, Siddharth Ray, Rajat Bedi, Rambha, Kiran Rathod, Pinky Campbell, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Upasana Singh, Aman Verma and Shahbaz Khan were also a part of this film. Armaan Kohli played the role of ‘Ichchhadhari Naag’ in the film and the film was based around him.

The film 'Jaani Dushman' was directed by Raj Kumar Kohli. The film was made at a budget of Rs 18 crore and according to reports it managed to earn only Rs 11 crore at the box-office.

It is to be noted that Sonu Nigam started his acting career with this film and this film was the comeback film of Armaan Kohli. Jaani Dushman turned out to be the last film of Rajkumar Kohli and he decided to quit filmmaking after the film flopped at the box-office. The careers of Armaan Kohli, Sonu Nigam, Siddharth Ray, Rajat Bedi, Rambha, Kiran Rathod, Pinky Campbell and Aftab Shivdasani also ended after the failure of this film.