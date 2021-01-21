On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, sister Shweta shares unseen photos, announces $35,000 fund at UC Berkeley

Today is Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary since his death on June 14, 2020. The late actor is being remembered on social media platforms on what could have been his 35th birthday.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen moments with her brother along with a photo collage.

Along with the photo collage, Shweta shared a heartfelt note for SSR. She wrote, "Love you Bhai. You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay."

In addition to this, on Twitter, Shweta also announced a special scholarship fund in Sushant's memory. Shweta announced a $35,000 fund at UC Berkeley. She wrote, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay."

Shweta also shared an old Instagram post by Sushant, in which he had talked about the kind of educational setup he wanted to create for students.

"I dream to create an environment where kids of India— and elsewhere, get 'free', improved and relevant education and a great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero-sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/ feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. It's about time that we acknowledge 'convergence' that's happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy 'now'. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let's begin. It's about 'time'," his post had read.