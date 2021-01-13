Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares note written by him

January is going to be an especially difficult time for Sushant's family as well his fans as January 21 marks the birth anniversary of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving his family, dear friends, and fans grieving. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai and the case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While the family of Sushant is yet to find closure after his death, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is an avid user of social media, shared a meaningful note written by Sushant Singh Rajput that highlights his life and thought process.

Check it out here.

In his long note, Sushant had written, "I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things."

"I realised I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was!" he added.

Sharing the note, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant."

Sushant would regularly post such thoughts on his Instagram account. In an April 2020 post, he had written, "What if consciousness is not something special that the brain does but is instead a quality inherent to all matter in the universe? It is a theory known as “#panpsychism” and it is one interesting perspective indeed, for both science enthusiasts and spiritual alike."

