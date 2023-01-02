Nysa Devgan looks sexy in black as she parties with Orry, Vedant Mahajan and friends, photos go viral

Nysa Devgan-Orry-Vedant Mahajan/Instagram

Nysa Devgan rang in New Year with her friends including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Vedant Mahajan, Tania Shroff, and others in Dubai and their photos went viral on social media. On Monday, January 2, Orry shared new photos on his Instagram Stories which show them partying at a new location.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa looks sexy in black as she poses with Orry and hugs Vedant in the pictures. Here are some of their new photos, which are spreading on the internet like wildfire. It seems that Nysa's party marathon hasn't ended yet and will continue for a few more days.





Before heading to Dubai to ring in the New Year, Nysa and Orry celebrated Christmas with other star kids such as Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Mahikaa Rampal in Mumbai. Their photos and videos have gone viral last week too and Nysa was brutally trolled after she appeared to be completely drunk in one of those videos.

For the unversed, Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, in Mumbai. She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

There have been several rumours stating that Nysa will make her Bollywood debut after completing her education. Reacting to these reports, Ajay Devgn told Film Companion in an interview, "Forget my daughter, I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”