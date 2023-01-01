Search icon
Inside Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani, and Ahan Shetty's New Year bash in Dubai with friends, see photos

Take a look inside the New Year celebrations of Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and their friends in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Daughter of star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan often makes headlines as her hot and sizzling photos often go viral on social media. She is back in the news as she welcomed New Year 2023 in Dubai with her friends Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, Vedant Mahajan, Tania Shroff, and others.

Orhan aka Orry took to his Instagram and put out a few photos on his Stories giving the netizens a glimpse of their rocking celebrations. He also shared a reel with small clips in which the group of friends is seen chilling at a nightclub in Dubai. "Why must all good things come to an end #HNY22'23", he captioned the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before heading to Dubai to ring in the New Year, Nysa and Orry celebrated Christmas with other star kids such as Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Mahikaa Rampal in Mumbai. Their photos and videos have gone viral last week too and Nysa was brutally trolled after she appeared to be completely drunk in one of those videos.

READ | ‘Parents should have little control’: Netizens slam Ajay Devgn-Kajol after Nysa's 'fully drunk' video goes viral

For the unversed, Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, in Mumbai. She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

There have been several rumours stating that Nysa will make her Bollywood debut after completing her education. Reacting to these reports, Ajay Devgn told Film Companion in an interview, "Forget my daughter, I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

