Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

Nupur Sanon penned a lengthy note for Kriti Sanon on the actress's birthday on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Kriti Sanon launched her skincare brand Hypen on her 33rd birthday on Thursday, July 27. Wishing her sister on her special occasion, Nupur Sanon shared the first promo of the Adipurush actress's beauty brand and penned a lengthy note for her. But when a troll called Nupur and Kriti 'flop sisters' in the comments section, the former had a perfect reply to him.

Taking to her Instagram, Nupur wrote, "Happy birthday Kritsu! So you deserve 2 posts this birthday instead of 1 ‘cause it’s Hyphen’s birthday too!! So so proud of you! Still feels like yesterday when I used to come into your room and get shocked seeing you sit between boxes and boxes of skin products! Only to keep trying and to keep understanding skin and every ingredient better. And then I saw you dreaming to start something...you knew you were ready to do that. Then began the journey of @letshyphen and I can’t believe it’s already here!'.

"I have been obsessed with the products for the past 3 months! I remember coming to you with empty samples and telling you - ‘aur dede khatam ho gaya’ (give me more, my stock go over) and you used to gleam with happiness! It’s only the beginning...just Hyphen it! PS: Can’t wait for you all to try the products from letshyphen.com I know you’ll be obsessed too!", she further wrote. 

An Instagram user took to her comments section and wrote, "Flop sisters". Nupur answered, "And still you're following us". Many other netizens replied to the actress calling her "savage" in the same comments section. Her reply even went viral on social media reaching the Reddit subgroup Bolly Blinds N Gossip.

Kriti Sanon ‘s sister, Nupur replied to an Instagram hate comment!
by u/NotTooCheesyy in BollyBlindsNGossip

In her second birthday post for Kriti, Nupur shared a bunch of photos with her sister and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human-the bestest sister-the loyalest best friend-I can keep HYPHEN-ing the nicest things to you ‘cause that’s who you are! Perfect! When I was growing up, I remember always have one question when I looked at you, my big sister - God, how is she so perfect? How can she be so beautiful, so loving, so kind, so responsible, so intelligent, so caring, so EVERYTHING all at once! You’ve set the bar so damn high for the kind of people I want around me Krits and that has always easily protected me from the wrong people because I knew what was right, what felt right from the beginning and that right has always been YOU. I love you".

"Here’s praying to god for sending happiness and the right kind of love in your life..your kind of love..the rare one ! Keep flying high my butterfly! To roaming the entire world together with my girl! To having the bestest emotional moments together! To sticking through all the ups and downs life throws at us! Forever! You have my heart for life!", she concluded. Kriti replied to her, "Awwww i wanna cry!".

