Not Nargis Fakhri, but this actress was first choice opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, she rejected because…

Nargis Fakhri and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in Rockstar impressed the audience. The film marked Nargis' grand Bollywood debut, however, do you know that the actress was not the first choice of Imtiaz Ali opposite Ranbir?

Well, before Nargis Fakhri, the role was offered to another Bollywood diva who has time and again impressed everyone with her performances. However, she turned down the offer to work opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to reports, Imtiaz Ali offered the role of Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar to Kareena Kapoor, however, since they are brother and sister, the actress turned down the offer. Ranbir Kapoor also revealed the same in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “Ranbir told Hindustan Times, “She’s hardworking, passionate and has had the opportunity to work with many good directors, including Imtiaz. It’s unfortunate that since we are related by blood, we couldn’t act together.”

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is a romantic musical that tells the story of a college student Janardhan, a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration from the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction. The movie did average business at the box office but the soundtrack of the film became a hit among the audience.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15. After impressing the audience and taking the box office by storm with his film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, which is the sequel of the 2023 blockbuster and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline, wherein he is reported to play a grey-shade character.