Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Read on to know which actress has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress five times in her career, out of the eight nominations that she has received till now.

Filmfare Awards are one of the most respected honours in Bollywood. From starting with just five awards in its first ceremony in 1954, the 69th edition of the ceremony this year saw awards being presented in 30 different categories. The Filmfare Award for Best Actress is being awarded since the first edition when Meena Kumari won it for Baiju Bawra.

The actress, who has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress, is Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt has been honoured five times in her career till now for her incredible performances. Her first award was for the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Two years later, Alia was given the black lady statuette for the 2018 film Raazi. She won the award next year as well for the 2019 film Gully Boy. Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia won her fourth Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She repeated her feat the next year when she was honoured for the 2023 release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has also been awarded the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for the 2014 film Highway.

Alia shares this record with Nutan and Kajol, who also have been awarded Filmfare Award for Best Actress five times. Nutan won the award for her brilliant performances in Seema (1955), Sujata (1959), Bandini (1963), Milan (1967), and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978). Kajol was awarded the same honour for her amazing performances in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Fanaa (2006), and My Name Is Khan (2010). It is no surprise that Alia will soon surpass Nutan and Kajol to emerge as the sole actress with most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Jigra. It has been directed by Vasan Bala, who has previously helmed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling. Slated to release on September 27 this year, the film is co-produced by the actress under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

