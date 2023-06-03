Not Aishwarya Rai or Sangeeta Bijlani, this actress’ mausi was Salman Khan’s first girlfriend

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan is one of the actors who haven’t married but his love life has often grabbed attention. The actor was rumored to be in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai and Sangeeta Bijlani. In one of the interviews, Kiara Advani talked about her connection with Salman Khan and revealed that the actor was in a relationship with her mausi.

In an episode of Voot’s “Feet Up with the Stars Season 2”, Kiara Advani talked about her connection with Salman Khan and said, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genevieve Advani, how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausi Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausi dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.”

The actress also revealed that it was Salman who suggested changing her name and said, “Salman Sir suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara.”

Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and recently revealed that he has completed his shoot for his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actor also promised a Diwali release for the film. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

Kiara Advani on the other hand will be seen next in SatyaPrem Ki Katha wherein she will be sharing the screen with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is scheduled to release on June 29. Other than this, the actress also has Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer in the pipeline.

