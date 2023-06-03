Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Not Aishwarya Rai or Sangeeta Bijlani, this actress’ mausi was Salman Khan’s first girlfriend

Salman Khan's first girlfriend was not Sangeeta Bijlani but mausi of this Bollywood actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Not Aishwarya Rai or Sangeeta Bijlani, this actress’ mausi was Salman Khan’s first girlfriend
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan is one of the actors who haven’t married but his love life has often grabbed attention. The actor was rumored to be in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai and Sangeeta Bijlani. In one of the interviews, Kiara Advani talked about her connection with Salman Khan and revealed that the actor was in a relationship with her mausi. 

In an episode of Voot’s “Feet Up with the Stars Season 2”, Kiara Advani talked about her connection with Salman Khan and said, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genevieve Advani, how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausi Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausi dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.” 

The actress also revealed that it was Salman who suggested changing her name and said, “Salman Sir suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara.” 

Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and recently revealed that he has completed his shoot for his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actor also promised a Diwali release for the film. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. 

Kiara Advani on the other hand will be seen next in SatyaPrem Ki Katha wherein she will be sharing the screen with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is scheduled to release on June 29. Other than this, the actress also has Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer in the pipeline.

Read Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan tease Aamir Khan about acting break, latter asks them for world trip at Khans' party: Report

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.