Nora Fatehi claims most Bollywood couples get married to stay relevant: 'People use their wives, husbands for...'

Nora Fatehi makes shocking claims about Bollywood couples, says they get married for fame and to stay relevant.

Nora Fatehi who impressed everyone with her performance in Madgaon Express, recently made shocking claims about Bollywood couples. The actress claimed that most of the Bollywood couples get married to stay relevant and to stay in the 'right camp'.

Recently, Nora Fatehi appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's show Beer Biceps where she talked about how most of the Bollywod couples are not married and use each other to stay relevant. The actress said, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't be with me…that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout."

She further added that people use their wives and husbands for networking and said, "People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too."

Without naming anyone, the actress further said that the couples do so to stay in the "right camps". She said, "They want to be relevant because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan – plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health, and happiness because work is work, home life, and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal."

Nora Fatehi recently starred alongside Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk and Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwari in Madgaon Express. While Crakk failed to impress the audience, Madgaon Express is garnering immense praise. The actress will be soon making her Kannada debut with KD – The Devil Helmed by Prem.

