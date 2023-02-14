Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

‘Nobody knows she’s an actress’: Video of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at airport goes viral, watch

In the viral video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen at Mumbai airport and the video has gone viral within no time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

‘Nobody knows she’s an actress’: Video of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at airport goes viral, watch
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma are without dount one of the most loved couples in India. Though both Kohli and Anushka are superstars in their own field, they both prefer to keep their personal lives private. But every time Kohli and Anushka share a post together on social media it goes viral and now a video of Kohli and Anushka has gone viral.

In the video, Kohli and Anushka can be seen at Mumbai airport and the video has gone viral within no time.

Both Kohli and Anushka can be seen in casual attires and they stopped outside the airport to pose for the paparazzi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anushka preferred to don wide-leg trousers with a white t-shirt, while Kohli looks uber-cool in a blue t-shirt, brown sweatpants and a jacket. Both Kohli and Anushka wore a cap.

After the video was shared on Instagram by paps, the fans took to the comment section to praise the couple. A user wrote, "Clarity in behavior. No expensive look simple minimalist, attending media." Another wrote, "Gosh these two are so real .....that's the way to travel... in comfy clothes."

"Comfortable for travel yes. But she is almost camouflaging. So nobody knows she’s an actress," commented a fan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sexy and sizzling reels
Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.