‘Nobody knows she’s an actress’: Video of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at airport goes viral, watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma are without dount one of the most loved couples in India. Though both Kohli and Anushka are superstars in their own field, they both prefer to keep their personal lives private. But every time Kohli and Anushka share a post together on social media it goes viral and now a video of Kohli and Anushka has gone viral.

In the video, Kohli and Anushka can be seen at Mumbai airport and the video has gone viral within no time.

Both Kohli and Anushka can be seen in casual attires and they stopped outside the airport to pose for the paparazzi.

Anushka preferred to don wide-leg trousers with a white t-shirt, while Kohli looks uber-cool in a blue t-shirt, brown sweatpants and a jacket. Both Kohli and Anushka wore a cap.

After the video was shared on Instagram by paps, the fans took to the comment section to praise the couple. A user wrote, "Clarity in behavior. No expensive look simple minimalist, attending media." Another wrote, "Gosh these two are so real .....that's the way to travel... in comfy clothes."

"Comfortable for travel yes. But she is almost camouflaging. So nobody knows she’s an actress," commented a fan.