No entry for 'Student of the Year'! Was Ananya Pandey not allowed to enter a club?

As per reports in a tabloid, Ananya Panday wasn't allowed to enter a club in South Bombay for being underage.

Ananya Panday since the time she made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 has been in the news constantly. She has been linked with the co-star of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, though both have denied all the reports. Moreover, one of her classmates called her out recently for allegedly lying about her admission into USC all this while. Ananya and her parents have addressed the reports, but that did not budge the newcomer's classmate to slam her.

Amidst all that, another incident took place with Ananya recently. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actor was refused entry at a club in Lower Parel, citing the reasons for being underage. The report stated that the club allowed people of the age 24 and above and Ananya, who is all of 20 was denied entry at the SoBo hotspot. This led to Ananya heading back home!

Though she wasn't allowed to enter this one club, Ananya was seen partying with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in a couple of other places last week.

Meanwhile, talking about her further education, Ananya had earlier said, "I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This is a dream come true,"

On the other hand, Panday will soon resume the shoot of her second outing Pati Patni Aur Woh.