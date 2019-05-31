Schoolmate blasts Ananya Panday for lying about USC admission, alleges that Karan Johar's 'student' is after Aryan Khan

The girl made some rather shocking revelations on Instagram and screenshots of her Insta stories are now going viral

Chunkey Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 in Karan Johar’s 'Student Of The Year 2'. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz around her academic life. Since she decided to make her film debut with a school drama, people got all the more interested in knowing her education background.

During her film promotions, Ananya boasted about getting admission in University of Southern California. "I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study, but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This is a dream come true," Ananya was quoted as saying.

Her mother Bhavana Panday also confirmed the same in an interview to Pinkvilla. She reminisced, "She said it quite a few times but we kept asking her to finish her education. But, I remember she became really serious about it when she got into USC which is the college she wanted to be in. Then, she got this offer around the same time and then she decided to take this offer over college, which she again struggled to get to. She told me she wants to give it her full and this is what she wants to do."

"I understand that she is in the best of hands. It is Dharma and she couldn't have asked for better. But that one percent, as a parent, I still worry so I told Ananya come what may, I'm still holding on to that USC seat. Every semester, she would write a mail and every college encourages this. They love children who come back with work experience," sje added.

However now her alleged schoolmate, who goes by the name of 'Annieeepeee' on Instagram, has claimed that Ananya and her mother have been lying about her admission into USC all this while.

