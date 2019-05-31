Photos
Schoolmate blasts Ananya Panday for lying about USC admission, alleges that Karan Johar's 'student' is after Aryan Khan
The girl made some rather shocking revelations on Instagram and screenshots of her Insta stories are now going viral
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Chunkey Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 in Karan Johar’s 'Student Of The Year 2'. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz around her academic life. Since she decided to make her film debut with a school drama, people got all the more interested in knowing her education background.
During her film promotions, Ananya boasted about getting admission in University of Southern California. "I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study, but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This is a dream come true," Ananya was quoted as saying.
Her mother Bhavana Panday also confirmed the same in an interview to Pinkvilla. She reminisced, "She said it quite a few times but we kept asking her to finish her education. But, I remember she became really serious about it when she got into USC which is the college she wanted to be in. Then, she got this offer around the same time and then she decided to take this offer over college, which she again struggled to get to. She told me she wants to give it her full and this is what she wants to do."
"I understand that she is in the best of hands. It is Dharma and she couldn't have asked for better. But that one percent, as a parent, I still worry so I told Ananya come what may, I'm still holding on to that USC seat. Every semester, she would write a mail and every college encourages this. They love children who come back with work experience," sje added.
However now her alleged schoolmate, who goes by the name of 'Annieeepeee' on Instagram, has claimed that Ananya and her mother have been lying about her admission into USC all this while.
1. The curious case of Ananya Panday's college
A Twitter user named Sapna (@adreamer393) shared screenshots of AnnieePee's Insta stories on Twitter. "Found this on IF. What have I read this fine morning on miss Annie? Gosh. LMFAO. What are these teens? #AnanyaPanday, " she tweeted.
"So the story goes, Ananya gets called out by a school mate for saying she got a seat at USC which she didn't. It was publicised by her mother on ig and in her interviews. Then she threatens the gal who exposed her on insta (just got to know it's a private ig)," Sapna continued.
Sapna made her Twitter account private after receiving an unprecented amount of DMs and comments. Her current bio reads, "Leave me alone. That was a one off thread."
Two years ago in 2017, Bhavana had shared this video of Ananya using the hashtags ' #USC' and '#NYU'
2. The schoolmate alleged that it was Karan Johar's 'plan'
According to 'Annieeepeee', it was Karan Johar's 'plan' to use USC's name to get Ananya 'off the nepotism remark'. She explained why Bhavana Panday's statement about them saving a seat for Ananya every semester is false. "USC doesn't extend their offers. At all. The only excuse is when people fall terribly ill that they can't attend the college due to medical reasons. Like at atleast say something believable?"
3. 'Ananya's cars and vacations are funded by Shah Rukh Khan' and more such bombs that 'Annieeepeee' dropped
While giving a detailed insight into Ananya Panday's dating life, 'Annieeepeee' claimed that Shah Rukh Khan - the superstar father of Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan, sponsors most of her vacations! The girl further went on to reveal how Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor used to bully students in school who couldnot afford cars and designer bags!
4. "You used to call Aryan Khan 'Bhaiya' in school and you want to have him now?"
Dropping another bomb, the alleged classmate hinted at a brewing one-sided romance between Ananya and SRK's son Aryan Khan. She wrote, "You called him bhaiya in school lol and you want to have him now?...because Dharma + Red Chillies is the ultimate combination to rule Bollywood."
5. Did Ananya confirm the allegations by apologising to her?
"Ananya gets scared AF that media or BW twitter will pick this up and apologises - making the cardinal sin of validating everything that was said - by DMing from her OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT. Can't make this up. The dumbness lmao," wrote Sapna sharing the screenshot of Ananya and Annieeepeee's chat.
6. Here's what Chunky Panday had to say
Chunky told IANS he wasn't aware about the social media buzz around his daughter's education. "Yes, she got into two universities, but did not go because she got the film... I don't think she will be going to the university now. She will be working in Bollywood now...Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films," he said.
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
