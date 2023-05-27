'I don't think ki woh koi daur tha...': Nimrat Kaur on Cannes Film Festival criticised as 'fashion show' | Exclusive

A still of Nimrat Kaur from her Instagram

The 76th Cannes Film Festival turned out to become one of the biggest events of the month of May. Talents across the world came together at Frech Riveria, France, celebrated the art of cinema, and represented their country. However, many netizens have noticed that several artistes have walked the red carpet, and they graced the festival like a guest. Celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, and others have attended the festival in their most glamorous avatars, and this has irked a section of internet users.

One of the common opinions that we come across on social media platforms is Cannes is being called out as a fashion show rather than a festival of art. The ongoing festival will come to an end on Saturday, and one of the festival attendees, Nimrit Kaur has shared her opinion about the debate. For the unversed, Nimrit has represented India with her films Peddlers (2012) and The Lunchbox (2013) at Cannes Film Festival.

While interacting with DNA for the promotion of her upcoming series School of Lies, Kaur shares her view on Cannes and celebs attending the festival. "Cannes is a sponsored event, where anyone can go there. It's not a closed-door event. They have sponsors. There are endorsements, There are people who walked the carpet, who are endorsees. Even from International talent banks, you have a lot of stars there who are not representing their films, but the brands they endorsed. And that is very much a part of the gamut."

Apart from the general public, even filmmakers such as Vivek Agnihotri and Nandita Das shared their opinion about this year's Cannes and cited the difference they noticed this year. Nimrit further adds, "Of course, it's a film festival. It is about the movies. I don't think ki woh koi daur tha, aur woh daur chala gaya, aur ab nahi aayega. Woh iss saal ki baat kar rahe hai." Nimrit asserts that when she attended the festival with The Lunchbox, there were many Indian stars who walked the carpet for the brands they were endorsing. Sharing her views on the criticism, Kaur adds, "We have a kind of selected memories sometimes. And this year, as of now, we were not hyping any project that has gone there. I think it's about what the spotlight is on. Agle saal koi aisa kaam aa jaye that the spotlight will back on films. Iss saal bhi filmein gayi hai humare yahan se. So, at the end of the day, it's about not taking it too seriously."

Nimrit Kaur's upcoming series, School of Lies will stream on Disneyplus Hotstar from June 2.