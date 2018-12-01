Nick's father Paul didn't just officiate their Christian wedding but also performed the dad duties for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 in a Catholic wedding ceremony at the luxurious Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Both the bride and groom wore custom-made Ralph Lauren creations. The groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated the ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweler Chopard. Once Paul announced them husband and wife, the couple sealed it with a kiss.

As per Christian traditions, the father of the bride is the one to give her away as she walks hand-in-hand with him up to the altar. But, in absence of Priyanka's late dad Ashok Chopra, Nick's father stepped forward to hand over Priyanka's hand to his son. We can imagine what an emotional moment it must have been for Priyanka as she was immensely close to her father.

According to the latest reports, Isha Ambani, Arpita Khan Sharma and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra were the bridesmaids and we wonder who among them would have managed to snag the bride's bouquet.