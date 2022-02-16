Netizens find Naseeruddin Shah's home in 'Gehraiyaan' and 'ZNMD' similar- Check

Shakun Batra’s film ‘Gehraiyaan’ that starred Deepika Padukone along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, has been making headlines ever since it was released.

The film has been making headlines for various reasons. However, this time netizens are talking about Naseeruddin Shah’s performance which reminded them of his role in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. He played Alisha’s (Deepika Padukone) father in the film ‘Gehraiyaan.’ The actor had played an absent father in both the films.

People also found similarities between the house and the furniture in both films. His family in both the films had the same house.

Take a look:

Naseeruddin Shah’s reel family lives in the same house pic.twitter.com/3wTFCAUGtD — Divya (@divvss13) February 14, 2022

As soon as this tweet circulated, people got curious and started talking about the similarities.

Meanwhile, the movie has been receiving mixed reactions from the viewers. Earlier, the official page of Dharma productions on Instagram dropped a negative review of the film, which was later deleted. However, the post went viral within a few seconds. Netizens have been sharing the screenshots of the review on social media.

Naseeruddin Shah’s reel family lives in the same house pic.twitter.com/3wTFCAUGtD — Divya (@divvss13) February 14, 2022

A Twitter user Adnaan Khan wrote, “The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me”.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s 'Gehraiyaan' has been released with much fanfare. However, the film has received mixed responses from the masses and critics. While some are praising the complex love drama, others are panning the film for its dark, illogical take on relationships. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has bashed it so badly that she has compared the film with pornography.

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress took her discontent to her Instagram stories and posted her views with Manoj Kumar's 'Himalaya Ki God Mein' song 'Chand si Mehbooba,' and said, “I’m also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance... in the name of millennial/ new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai,” with a wink-eye emoji.