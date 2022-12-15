Netizens call Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha doppelganger of Kiara Advani, users are stunned with resemblance

Kiara Advani-Tanisha Santoshi

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi has grabbed the attention, but for a different reason. The young beauty is currently in the news as she share an uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani. Suddenly, the is a curiosity for Tanisha's photos, and they deserve to be browsed for.

The aspiring actress will soon make her Bollywood debut, and she's a close friend of Janhvi Kapoor. Filmmaker Sharan Sharma confirmed Tanisha’s Bollywood debut in his congratulatory message to her, as he wrote, "Can’t wait for the debut, looking forward." As per the report of Indian Express, Tanisha studied at the London College of Communication.

Speaking about Tanisha's resemblance with Kiara, the young bud dropped some photos, where you can notice the similarities between her and Kabir Singh star. In one of the photo, Tanisha looked similar like Preeti.

Here's the photo

As soon as she dropped the photo, check out what netizens has to say, A user wrote, "You just look like @kiaraaliaadvani." Another user wrote, "Kiara advani twin I found you."