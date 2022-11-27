Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to announce their wedding on December 2?

Kiara Advani shared a reel video after which fans started speculating that the Kabir Singh actor might announce her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to announce their wedding on December 2?
File Photo

Marriage rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple was spotted together on various occasions, although the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a reel video after which fans started speculating that the Kabir Singh actor might announce her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on December 2, 2022. In the video, Kiara blushed and flaunted her cute smile."Can't keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Soon after the post was out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Shadi hone vali hai goiizz yehi announcement karna h," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Getting married or what?."

Previously this year, when Kiara arrived at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan along with Shahid Kapoor, she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it`s not a movie."Shahid's comment took the Internet by storm and left Sidharth and Kiara`s fans in awe. Talking about the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Karan Johar`s next comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Read|Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot next year: Reports

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Apart from that she also has `Satyaprem Ki Katha` opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in a spy thriller film Mission Majnu, an action thriller Yodha and director Rohit Shetty`s upcoming web series `Indian Police Force`.  (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.