Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot next year: Reports

According to reports, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra plan to wed in April 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

File photo

For some time, there have been rumours linking Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, but when questioned on Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara said that they were more than just close friends. There will be a big announcement by the end of the year, and it's not a movie, Shahid Kapoor, who appeared on the show with Kiara, pulled Kiara's leg. At Kiara and Sidharth's wedding, Shahid and Karan also talked about dancing to "Dola Re Dola." 

According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth plan to wed in April 2023. According to a story in Bollywood Life, the couple is much in love and want a marriage. According to a source, Sid and Kiara are upfront about their relationship because they are now confident in one another. Since the wedding will take place in Delhi, close to Sidharth's family, no one from the Bollywood industry will be invited. After the couple gets legally married, there will be a cocktail party and celebration. However, it is unclear if their Bollywood friends will attend the reception or if it will also take place in Delhi. 

Currently, a video of the pair is going viral on social media, leaving everyone in utter awe.  

In the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen standing next to one another while wearing festive attire. Sidharth wore a green sherwani, while Kiara chose a yellow lehenga. Kiara is also seen in the video helping her beau remove something from his eyes at one point. According to reports, the two actors appeared in the video during a recent advertisement shoot. 

Kiara Advani and her link-up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra never refuse to slow down. Their speculated love affair has been reported several times. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence on the same. Kiara refuses to acknowledge these rumours, but she will address these reports when she feels to do so.   

