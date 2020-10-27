Netizens ask SRK about his birthday plans, if he will sell 'Mannat', actor responds in trademark style

How can anyone miss a chance to ask superstar Shah Rukh Khan anything they wish to? So, when the 'Zero' actor conducted a #asksrk session on Twitter, on Tuesday, a host of his fans thronged his social media account and bombarded him with one question after another.

Depending on how interesting the questions were or probably upon random selection (it is not known), SRK picked and replied to all those fans he could manage to, within the stipulated time.

During his AMA session, SRK spoke about several things such as his next project, birthday plans and more.

To one user who asked superstar Shah Rukh about his birthday plans this year, adding that the police won't allow his fans to gather outside Mannat this time due to the ongoing pandemic, the actor replied, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar (sic)."

Each year, on SRK's birthday, November 2, hundreds of his fans gather outside his house in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the star, who without fail comes out to the terrace of his grand bungalow and waves to them in gratitude.

Talking about Mannat, when one user asked SRK if he would ever sell his house, the 'RaOne' star replied in his trademark witty style, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay (sic).

Opening up on his next project, SRK told one social media user who asked him to say a few words to those who want to see him on the big screen, SRk wrote, "Will start the shoot, then post-production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon (sic)."

He also revealed that his quarantine days at home were spent watching a lot of films and said that he still finds it difficult to understand 'namak kitna daalna hai' ever since he had started learning how to cook during the coronavirus-induced lockdown

SRK has reportedly signed Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' in 2018.