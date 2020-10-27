Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic, recalls recording for 'Mohabbatein' with Aditya Chopra 'breathing down his neck'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday marked 20 years of the blockbuster hit 'Mohabbatein' by recalling a scene that he filmed with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

During an #asksrk session on Twitter, when a fan requested Shah Rukh to say something about the behind-the-scenes from the film on its 20 years, the 'Zero' actor quipped, "I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! (sic)."

Later, after his session ended, the actor took to his Twitter account to recall how he had dubbed one of his popular dialogues from the film with Aditya Chopra 'breathing down his neck'. SRK wrote, "Pyaar aise hota hai…saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still, remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. @yrf #Mohabbatein20 #AdityaChopra (sic)."

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Pyaar aise hota hai…saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. @yrf#Mohabbatein20 #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/Clf5GJMVXd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Earlier today, megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked 20 years of Mohabbatein that also starred his now daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, through a short video reel.

The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter took to the platform to share the video reel and complimented it with a short note about the film.

The actor wrote, "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower."

T 3702 - Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower. #Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrf pic.twitter.com/6O23l216qL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2020

Bachchan's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," dialogue from Mohabbatein is still considered to be one of the most iconic dialogues of the superstar.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein, hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty, besides Bachchan.