Netizen compares 'Gehraiyaan' climax with 'Andhadhun' scene, tweet goes viral

After 'Gehraiyaan', starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in the leads, started streaming on February 11, there have been polarising reactions from the audience with one half loving the movie for its sensitive portrayal of complex relationships and the other half calling out the senseless plot.

But, the film definitely surprised everyone with its shocking twist in the second half and its open ending so that people can make their own theories as to what happened with Deepika Padukone's character Alisha after the climax. While the final scene proved to be a major talking about, an eagle-eyed netizen has spotted the same old actress playing the granny in 'Gehraiyaan' and the 2018 Sriram Raghavan film 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu.

The actress happens to be Mohini Kewalramani, who played Tabu's neighbour in the dark comedy crime thriller and the grandmother of Dhairya Karwa's fiancée. Without revealing any spoilers, the person even suggested that Deepika Padukone should follow in Tabu's footsteps to save herself as he wrote, "You know what you need to do, Alisha..." along with posting the screenshots from the film.

The Twitterati applauded the netizen for the perfect spot and made his tweet viral on the micro-blogging platform. As one of them wrote, "Rightly captured…this ending was so Sriram Raghavanesque!", another replied, "I'd watch the hell out of a Sriram Raghavan dark comedy sequel to Gehraiyaan".

You know what you need to do, Alisha... pic.twitter.com/RSOJGQ2yCl — JSB (@jahanbakshi) February 14, 2022

Recently, Chandan Roy, father of the film's co-write Sumit Roy, also made headlines when he started defending the film against the trolls with his sweet replies.



Backed by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Movies, and Jouska Films, 'Gehraiyaan' is Shakun Batra's third film after the romantic drama 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' and dysfunctional family drama 'Kapoor & Sons'.