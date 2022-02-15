'Gehraiyaan' writer's dad defends the film against trolls, wins the internet

Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday starrer 'Gehraiyaan' has opened to polarising views from the audience. While some people have hailed it as a masterclass in depicting complex relationships perfectly on screen, others have called out the stretched screenplay and baffling plot.

While no one from the cast and the crew has reacted to the negative comments, Chandan Roy, the father of one of the writers of the film Sumit Roy, is winning the internet with his sweet replies to the trolls on Twitter. It all started when he shared the poster with star ratings for the Shakun Batra directorial and wrote, "See the movie. My son Sumit is among the writers." The people soon tweeted him with their opinions on the film and Chandan answered each of them in a polite manner.

As a Twitter user pointed out the repeated use of the F-word in the film as he wrote, "Sir, good that I found you as had this one question, was he just paid only half the dialogue writer's money as the other half only is about uttering the four letter word on the loop. No offense Sir, just wanted to get this serious concern from recent OTT movies be reached across." Sumit's dad replied to him and said that people should not mind the usage of the F-word as it is being used freely by the young generation. He wrote, "I never ask my son how much is his earning from each project. So I can't answer your question. Next time when I talk to him I will ask him. But one thing I must say these days what I see around is young generation is freely using the four words. So people should not mind."

When another troll wrote, "Tell him to stop writing immediately and enroll into a school", the father schooled him and replied, "Looks like the story went above your head. You need to study more to understand this type of movie."

Another Twitter user replied to him saying that he couldn't even watch the film for 15 mins and wrote, "Uncle 15 min bohot mushkil se dekh paya mai fir aage himmat nahi hui.. Good luck to your son for his future work." Chandan wrote in his reply, "Wish you good luck next time. Hope you would be able to watch his next movie."

Many Twitter users even applauded him for being the proud dad to his son. One user tweeted, "One sweet gent whose son has written the Gehraiyaan script is proudly talking about it on Twitter and people are barging in to tell him they didn't like it. This is what I mean by graciousness totally lacking these days. Let the man celebrate his son."

Apart from Sumit Roy, the film has also been written by its director Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, and Yash Sahai. 'Gehraiyaan' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.