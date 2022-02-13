Did you know the luxurious 'Gehraiyaan' villa is in Goa and not Alibaug? See inside photos

There's a lot to talk about in 'Gehraiyaan', director Shakun Batra's new film, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film follows the lives of four millennials, played by Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, as they intersect throughout their lives. The gorgeous beach mansion to which the quartet make frequent visits is, in a sense, a fifth character in the film.

The property, which is owned by Ananya's character Tia, is crucial to the plot, as it forms a centrepiece in the relationships of Tia and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), as well as Tia and her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone). Although it is established in the film that the property is in Alibaug, the real property is in Goa.

Ahilya by the Sea is a hotel with nine rooms spread across three sea-facing villas, two infinity pools, gardens, and a spa. The resort, which is located in Nerul, Goa, provides rooms ranging in price from roughly Rs 21,000 per night to around Rs 33,000 per night.

Here’s the description on the property’s official website: “Tucked away in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay, Ahilya by the Sea is a serene and private escape. The property’s nine tastefully decorated and welcoming rooms are spread across three independent villas and enjoy two beautiful swimming pools.”

The property serves as the backdrop for not only Alisha and Zain's first proper meeting, following which they begin an affair, but also a dramatic confrontation between Zain and Tia, as well as Karan's proposal to Alisha in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

On Friday, Karan Johar's ‘Gehraiyaan’ launched on Prime Video, co-produced by him and starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting parts.