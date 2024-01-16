Neena Gupta shares throwback pic from her 'simple wedding' with Vivek Mehra, daughter Masaba Gupta also makes appearance

Neena Gupta had tied the knot with Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant, in the United States in an intimate ceremony in 2008.

Neena Gupta walked down the memory lane on Tuesday, January 16, when she shared a photo from her wedding with husband Vivek Mehra. The actress had tied the knot with Vivek, a chartered accountant, in the United States in an intimate ceremony in 2008. Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta, whom she welcomed in 1989 with her former boyfriend former West Indies player Vivian Richards, also attended her wedding with Vivek.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the National Award-winning actress shared the throwback photos and captioned it, "My simple wedding picture." Neena Gupta is seen in a pink-coloured saree, while Vivek Mehra is seen wearing an ethnic outfit. The fashion designer and actress Masaba is seen holding an umbrella in a blue and purple salwar kurta.

The Saans actress had revealed how she met Vivek Mehra in Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha. The actress had said, "We met in the plane. He was coming from London, I was coming from London to Bombay. He’s based in Delhi but he was coming to Bombay for some work. And, just imagine, that is why I believe so much in destiny and fate. I was in business class – Air India, upstairs. He was somewhere behind, but, one lady wanted him to change his seat and that’s how he came and sat besides me. My life would have been so different."





On the work front, Neena Gupta is going through a purple patch since 2018. She has played major roles in multiple films and web series in the last few years. These include Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Uunchai, Vadh, Lust Stories 2, Panchayat, Masaba Masaba, and Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, among others.



