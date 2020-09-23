NCB likely to summon Deepika Padukone soon in alleged Bollywood-drug nexus investigation

Headlines

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, tax exemption and other details

AP PGECET 2023 application process begins: Know all important details here

IDFC First bags rights as BCCI Title Sponsor for international, domestic home matches

Clash of apex predators: Viral video reveals bone-chilling tiger vs lion face-off, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, tax exemption and other details

Highest opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana films, here's where Dream Girl 2 stands

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

NCB likely to summon Deepika Padukone soon in alleged Bollywood-drug nexus investigation

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drug nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 11:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a new development in the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus investigation by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), the probe agency might summon Deepika Padukone soon, if needed, PTI reported, 

This comes while it again questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha on Tuesday, officials said. NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Some of these chats were purportedly between Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash and one "D", they said. 

An official also said that the probe agency might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week. 

The central anti-drugs agency has already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency on Tuesday due to ill-health.

"The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed," the official said.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drug nexus in Bollywood surfaced. 

Meanwhile, Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and has been called again on Wednesday, another official said. 

She was quizzed by the NCB in connection with alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and later allowed to go home, he said.

Meanwhile, Deepika's manager Karishma, who was summoned to join the investigation, did not appear before the NCB on Tuesday due to ill-health, the official said. Prakash has been exempted from appearance before the anti-drug agency till Friday, he said. 

In addition to this, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi will be called for questioning on Thursday, the official said. The drug law enforcement agency has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor's death. 

Sushant was found hanging at his home in suburban Bandra on June 14. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

‘Never surrender’: Donald Trump's first tweet after reinstatement, posts mug shot after being arrested

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Mukesh Ambani talks candidly with 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta during Russia visit, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE