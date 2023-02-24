Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya files rape complaint against actor, says she will not let him take their kids' custody

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya Siddiqui/File photo-Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and are parents to two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani. The actor and his wife are currently embroiled in a legal battle in a property dispute over Nawaz's luxurious Mumbai bungalow Nawab.

Aaliya has been making several allegations against the actor and in her recent social media post, she revealed that she has filed a rape complaint at the Versova police station against Nawazuddin. She even alleged that he remains silent when her "heartless" mother calls their children "illegitimate".

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Aaliya Siddiqui wrote in Hindi, "A great actor who tried to be a great human being. His heartless mother calls my innocent child illegitimate and this bad man remains silent- A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands."

She shared a video in which she can be seen breaking down in tears and claiming that Nawazuddin has been trying to steal their kids from her. In a three-minute-long clip, Aaliya said in Hindi, "He has claimed that he wants the custody of the kids. He has not experienced the joy of the kids, he doesn’t even know how to use a diaper or didn’t realise when our kids grew up and today he wants to steal the kids from me and show that he is a good father. He is a coward father. He is stealing the kids from a mother by abusing his power. But he doesn’t know that the Almighty has the biggest power."

"I have considered you as my husband and lived in the deception that you never considered me as your wife. I have given the most important years of my life to you. I am already facing financial loss and he has made me weak from all sides. The fame has gone to his head. My son doesn’t even know the love of a father because he has always seen only one kid. But I have complete faith in the law and courts that the result will be in my favour", she further added.

The actor hasn't directly reacted to these allegations but has raised concerns over his children's schooling, saying that all he wants is that his kids should go back to their school in Dubai.



READ | Inside pics of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow Nawab, now at the centre of a property dispute