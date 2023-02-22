'Kitno ko khareedoge': Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says actor is 'buying' his way out of legal issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Shamas on the sets of Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ongoing saga of controversies has found another twist. A day after the actor’s house help apologises and said her earlier allegations against him were false, the actor’s brother and filmmaker Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has dropped a shocker. The filmmaker has called the apology ‘scripted’ and accused Nawazuddin of ‘buying’ people.

Days after claiming that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had ‘abandoned’ her in Dubai in a teary-eyed video, the actor’s house help Sapna Robin Masih did a U-turn on Tuesday, claiming that her earlier statement was a lie. Reacting to the reversal, Nawazuddin’s estranged brother Shamas tweeted in Hindi, “This is scripted.” Addressing the actor without naming him, he continued, “How many will you buy? Your bank balance may finish. Your work is also messed up and Rs 150 crore of the film industry have been stuck due to your stalled films. That's right - only those who sell junk, and goats will herd him to hell.”

स्क्रिप्टेड है ये

कितनो को ख़रीदोगे ? बैंक बैलेंस ख़त्म ना हो जाये - आपका तो अब काम भी चौपट है और रुकी फ़िल्मो के कारण फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री का 150 Cr अटका रखा है।

सही है - कबाड़ी, दल्ले और बकरे बेचने वाले ही इसको हांकते हुए नरक में लेकर जाएँगे। https://t.co/yU759YQFVs — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) February 21, 2023

While Nawazuddin has not responded to the jibe, the tweet did receive a few comments, criticising him. One person commented, “You yourself have been unable to be something and now are raising questions on such a good man. Aren’t you ashamed of yourself.” Another tweeter also accused Shamas of being ‘jealous’ of Nawazuddin.

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui had directed Nawazuddin in his debut film Bole Chudiyan but the two had a falling out during the film’s production. Eventually, Nawazuddin did little to promote the film and Shamas even accused his brother of sabotaging the film.

Nawazuddin has, in the recent past, been battling a number of controversies and legal case over a property filed by his estranged wife Aaliya. Last week, Aaliya’s lawyer had claimed that she was being kept in Nawazuddin’s Mumbai house against her will with no freedom of movement. The couple has two children – Shora and Yani. Aaliya had moved to Dubai in 2021 and only recently returned to Mumbai with the kids.