Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on wife's allegations, domestic help's video; says kids' schooling is suffering

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversies in his life. The actor is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya over a property dispute. In addition to that, recently his domestic help had accused the actor of ‘abandoning’ her in Dubai even as she later withdrew the statement and apologised for it.

The withdrawal of the statement also drew criticism for the actor as his brother, filmmaker Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, called it ‘scripted’ and accused him of ‘buying’ his way out of the issues. Now, in a recent interview, Nawazuddin addressed these recent controversies and how they have affected him and his family.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, when asked about these controversies, Nawazuddin said, “Main inn sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta. (I don’t want to say anything about all these things, frankly. But yes, amid all this, my kids’ schooling has been affected. My kids studied in Dubai but have been here for a month now. My only appeal is that my kids should go back to school. I don’t want to say anything else).”

Nawazuddin has, in the recent past, been battling a number of controversies and legal case over a property filed by his estranged wife Aaliya. Last week, Aaliya’s lawyer had claimed that she was being kept in Nawazuddin’s Mumbai house against her will with no freedom of movement. The couple has two children – Shora and Yani. Aaliya had moved to Dubai in 2021 and only recently returned to Mumbai with the kids.