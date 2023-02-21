Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help now says allegations against him are lies, his wife Aaliya's case is also false

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help has gone back on her statement where she claimed that the actor had abandoned her in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help now says allegations against him are lies, his wife Aaliya's case is also false
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Sapna Robin Masih

Days after claiming that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had ‘abandoned’ her in Dubai in a teary-eyed video, the actor’s house help has now done a U-turn, claiming that her earlier statement was a lie. In a new clip, where she apologises for her earlier statement, the actor’s house help Sapna Robin Masih also says that Nawazuddin’s wife’s case of harassment is also false.

In the new statement, reported by Times Now, Masih says, addressing Nawazuddin, “Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bohut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bohut bohut maafi chahti hoon (I don’t wish you ill because you are a very good person. I want to apologise to you profusely).” Last week, Masih had accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui of abandoning her in Dubai, where she had been taking care of the actor’s two young children.

Masih further addressed that Nawazuddin and wife Aaliya’s ongoing legal battle. “Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye (I apologise for the video you aw on social media. Whatever was shown in the media and the case madam has filed against you is all false. I don’t want any action taken against you. Just please come back home)," she added.

Aaliyah Siddiqui has filed a case against Nawazuddin alleging harassment and also pertaining to property dispute. Her lawyer, last week, claimed that Aaliya was being kept in Nawazuddin’s Mumbai house against her will with no freedom of movement. The couple has two children – Shora and Yani. Aaliya had moved to Dubai in 2021 and only recently returned to Mumbai with the kids.

