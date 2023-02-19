Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help cries, says she's stranded in Dubai because of actor: Watch

Credit: Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee/Twitter

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has been making headlines because of her relationship with wife Aaliya, is in news again for the wrong reasons. Recently, his house help levelled serious allegation against the actor.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Rizwaan, on February 19, shared a video of Nawazuddin’s house help Sapna Robin Masih. In the clip, Sapna can be seen crying and saying that she had been stranded in Dubai because of the actor. The lawyer claimed that Sapna was hired as a sales manager but has been taking care of the actor’s children in Dubai.

The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry@MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA pic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2 — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

He also claimed that Sapna has been abandoned completely in Dubai. The actor left her ‘without any food or money for her survival'. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry @MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA (sic).”

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are currently embroiled in a property dispute row. Recently, Aaliya shared a video in which she was seen arguing with the actor while he was standing outside his own bungalow. She posted a lengthy note making several allegations against Nawaz, which she began as, "I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes."

Kangana Ranaut, who has produced Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, shared the same video on her Instagram Stories and defended the actor. She wrote, "Itna dukk ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke...Nawaz saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai...unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe, rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the, abhi last year toh yeh Bangalow liya tha aur ab ex-wife aa gayi isko lene...so sad ((Nawaz sir is being humiliated like this outside his home...he gave his everything to his family, he stayed at a rented place for several years..he used to take a rickshaw to TWS shoot. Only last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife came to claim it)".

In her next Story, she wrote, "Nawaz saab ne aaj tak jo bhi kamaya tha apne bhaiyon ko de diya (Whatever Nawaz sir earned till date, he gave to his brothers), ex-wife who he divorced many years ago, they were co-parenting kids she was living in Dubai with children, he even bought her a flat in Mumbai...and he bought a Bangalow for his mother, he took many house designing tips from me, we were so excited, we did house warming party in this house together. I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the Bangalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh (what wickedness is this), I feel like crying...it's not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that."