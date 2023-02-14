Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Anupam Kher drops cute photo with 'born actress' Alia Bhatt, netizens react: 'Someone check if Kangana is ok'

Anupam Kher shared a photo with Alia Bhatt from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

Anupam Kher drops cute photo with 'born actress' Alia Bhatt, netizens react: 'Someone check if Kangana is ok'
Anupam Kher-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday, February 12, was a star-studded affair with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and many other celebrities in attendance.

Late at night on Monday, February 13, Anupam Kher dropped a photo on his Instagram with Alia Bhatt from the wedding festivities as the two looked cute together posing for the camera. While the veteran actor wore a shimmery black kurta-pajama, the actress looked beautiful in a saree.

Sharing the picture, Kher lauded Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi released last year and wrote, "Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always! #AliaBhatt #Warmth #LongAssociation #Actors".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kangana Ranaut and Anupam have always admired each others' work and the former has led the anti-nepotism brigade in Bollywood and has often targeted Alia too. Thus, netizens had hilarious reactions to the picture of Kher and Bhatt as an Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "Someone check if Kangana is ok lol", while another commented, "Kangana's target always, used to be Kangana fan but hate her now, Alia you are 1000 (times) better".

READ | Anupam Kher reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Muslim actresses' tweet, says 'religion ki wajah se...' | Exclusive

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's latest film Shiv Shastri Balboa has been released in the theatres on February 10. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, and Jugal Hansraj among others.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.