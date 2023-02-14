Anupam Kher drops cute photo with 'born actress' Alia Bhatt, netizens react: 'Someone check if Kangana is ok'

Anupam Kher-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday, February 12, was a star-studded affair with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and many other celebrities in attendance.

Late at night on Monday, February 13, Anupam Kher dropped a photo on his Instagram with Alia Bhatt from the wedding festivities as the two looked cute together posing for the camera. While the veteran actor wore a shimmery black kurta-pajama, the actress looked beautiful in a saree.

Sharing the picture, Kher lauded Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi released last year and wrote, "Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always! #AliaBhatt #Warmth #LongAssociation #Actors".

Kangana Ranaut and Anupam have always admired each others' work and the former has led the anti-nepotism brigade in Bollywood and has often targeted Alia too. Thus, netizens had hilarious reactions to the picture of Kher and Bhatt as an Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "Someone check if Kangana is ok lol", while another commented, "Kangana's target always, used to be Kangana fan but hate her now, Alia you are 1000 (times) better".



Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's latest film Shiv Shastri Balboa has been released in the theatres on February 10. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, and Jugal Hansraj among others.



